Former Boilermaker Isaiah Thompson transfers to FGCU

Former Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson announced today he will transfer to Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles went 22-12 last season, but chose not to retain coach Michael Fly, instead bringing in former Penn State coach Pat Chambers to lead the program.

Thompson, brother of former Boilermakers guard and current director of player development PJ Thompson, played three seasons for the Boilers. He averaged 4.2 points in 16.4 minutes per game this season and started 20 of the year's first 21 games. After that, however, senior Eric Hunter Jr. took the starting job and Thompson played fewer minutes the rest of the season, averaging 10 minutes per game in three NCAA Tournament contests. The Zionsville native hit a 3-pointer in a losing effort against St. Peter's in the Sweet 16, but that was one of only five 3s he made after Jan. 30 compared with 31 before that date.

With Thompson's departure, the Boilermakers are left without an upperclassman point guard on the roster. Incoming freshman Braden Smith, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Westfield, will arrive this summer and Hunter could return next season, but is currently exploring NBA and transfer portal options. The Boilers are recruiting high-scoring Kansas State point guard Nijel Pack, an Indianapolis native, out of the portal and he is announcing his decision (Miami and Ohio State are also in the running) at 3 p.m. Saturday. If Pack and Hunter choose to go elsewhere, Purdue will likely try to bring someone else in from the portal and Smith could be forced into action earlier than expected.

