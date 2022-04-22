Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. enters transfer portal

Purdue point guard Eric Hunter Jr. on Thursday entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

The move comes two weeks after Hunter, a four-year contributor for the Boilermakers and a member of the Big Ten's All-Defense team this season, announced his intention to go through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility. He can still opt to pull his name out of the draft and the portal and return to Purdue for another season.

"Boilermaker Nation, your love and encouragement throughout my career has meant the world to me," Hunter wrote in a statement on social media when he entered the draft. "It's always been my dream to play at the highest level."

Hunter has played 128 games with 74 starts in his Purdue career and helped the Boilermakers to three NCAA Tournament appearances, two Sweet 16s, an Elite Eight and a Big Ten championship. This season, he averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

Hunter's fellow Purdue point guard, Isaiah Thompson, has already entered the transfer portal. The Boilermakers are bringing in freshman Braden Smith out of Indianapolis in the 2022 recruiting class and are recruiting high-scoring Kansas State guard Nijel Pack, another Indianapolis native, out of the portal. Pack, who averaged 17.4 points for the Wildcats and also shot 43.6% from beyond the arc, reportedly visited Purdue in early April.

Hunter's decision to enter the portal is likely meant to gauge interest from other schools and is not necessarily an indication he plans to depart. However, it seems as though the Boilermakers will not get Pack and Hunter on the roster next season. If Pack commits to play for the Boilermakers – he also visited Ohio State this week – Hunter will likely either get his pro career started or move on to another school. He's earned a chance to start and play big minutes in his final year of eligibility and if Pack is around there won't be many minutes at point guard left over. With Brandon Newman, Ethan Morton, Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith also in the fold, the Purdue backcourt is crowded.

If Pack goes elsewhere, however, the Boilermakers would love to have Hunter back. He is a veteran presence who is a proven long-range shooter and he matured into a true defensive stopper by the end of this season.

Of course, Hunter could still decide to move on even if Pack picks another school. Purdue is hoping to avoid that scenario, but if it comes to pass, Smith might get significant minutes at point guard as a freshman and Morton would have to play some minutes there, as well. The Boilermakers could also go back to the portal to bring in another veteran, though their options might be thin by that juncture. At this point, all eyes are on Pack.

