Purdue transfer target Nijel Pack chooses Miami

High-scoring former Kansas State point guard Nijel Pack, one of the top transfers in the portal, committed this afternoon to play next season at Miami (Florida). Purdue had been doggedly pursuing the Indianapolis native who averaged 17.4 points and shot 43.6% from 3-point range as a sophomore this season.

Pack visited Purdue (and took a trip to Ohio State, as well), but eventually turned the Boilermakers down so he could play in Coral Gables. That leaves Purdue in something of a difficult situation: the Boilers do not have an upperclassman point guard currently on the roster after Isaiah Thompson transferred to Florida Gulf Coast and Eric Hunter Jr. put his name in the transfer portal and the NBA Draft process.

Now that Pack has gone elsewhere, Hunter could return to Purdue for a fifth season and be virtually guaranteed the starting point guard spot if he did so. As it stands now, his only competition for minutes at the position would be freshman Braden Smith, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Westfield. Smith is a slightly-built 5-foot-10 guard whom Purdue coach Matt Painter would likely redshirt if he had his choice in order to give Smith a chance to develop physically (also because Painter is a big believer in redshirting). But with Pack choosing Miami, it's possible the Boilermakers desperately need Smith to play a few minutes to spell Hunter each night.

The worst-case scenario for the Boilers will be if Hunter also decides to go elsewhere (either another college or the professional ranks). If that happens, Purdue would have to try to find what would realistically be a lesser option at point guard in the transfer portal. The Boilermakers already figure to be younger than Painter – whose mantra in recent years has been "get old, stay old" – would like next season and losing Hunter and Thompson without replacing them with Pack would make 2022-23 one of the most inexperienced Purdue teams in recent years. Zach Edey and Mason Gillis are returning starters, but in that scenario, the Boilers would be counting on Brandon Newman, Ethan Morton, Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer to carry a huge amount of the load and none of them has yet had a chance to do so over a full season at the college level. With Pack's decision made, Painter's re-recruitment of Hunter, already a four-year contributor at Purdue, will likely heat up significantly.

One aspect of Pack's recruitment that could rankle at Purdue for a while is the way in which Miami appears to have used "NIL" money to persuade the point guard to play for the Hurricanes. Miami booster John Ruiz tweeted the following around the time of Pack's commitment this afternoon:

"***BREAKING NEWS*** @LifeWallet is proud to announce @NijelPack24 has officially committed to UM as a basketball player. The biggest LifeWallet deal to date, two years $800,000.00 total at $400,000.00 per year plus a car. Congratulations!!!"

The NCAA's recently-instituted name, image and likeness rules are supposed to forbid "inducements" – i.e. endorsement deals that only vest if an athlete picks a certain school. In other words, the athlete is supposed to be getting paid for his or her personal brand, rather than paid to actually play the sport. That's the idea anyway. Would this Miami booster have paid Nijel Pack $800,000 over two years had Pack chosen to play for Purdue? I will leave the reader to decide whether that seems likely.

