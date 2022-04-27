Pregame: TinCaps (10-6) vs. Dayton Dragons (12-4)

The TinCaps' important six-game series against the first-place Dayton Dragons did not start on a high note as they lost the series-opener 4-0 Tuesday night and managed only two hits while doing so.

Fort Wayne came into the series as the top offensive team in the Midwest League, but were stymied by Dayton flame-thrower Joe Boyle, a Notre Dame product who threw five shutout innings, and reliever Evan Kravetz, who followed with three hitless frames.

The TinCap bats will get a chance to bounce back tonight, but it won't be easy. Dayton starter Bryce Bonnin was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft and is the No. 14 prospect in the Cincinnati Reds' farm system, according to Fangraphs, which had this to say about the 23-year-old right-hander:

"Bonnin worked almost exclusively with his fastball and slider in 2021, though he does have a changeup and maybe a cutter (they might be fastballs with natural cut that some clubs’ pitch-classifying algorithms are mis-identifying as cutters) that are both behind the developmental curve. While he’ll likely continue to start in the minors, Bonnin projects as an impact reliever who’ll probably live in the mid-to-upper-90s in single-inning bursts."

The important part for the TinCaps tonight is that Bonnin can touch 97 mph with his fastball and will likely sit 93-95 mph. He has a very good slider and whiffed 20 in 11 innings across three starts at High-A last season after punching out 44 in 32 frames at Low-A. Bonnin is making season debut tonight after giving up four home runs and walking eight in those 11 High-A frames in 2021.

The TinCaps are second in the league in home runs with 20 (Dayton is first with 21) and could use a couple of long balls after not collecting an extra-base hit in Tuesday's matchup. Slugger Joshua Mears, the league's individual leader in home runs with seven and the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts Tuesday and seemed visibly frustrated after whiffing with runners on base in the fifth. Mears is still looking for his first homer at Parkview Field. Fellow outfielder Robert Hassell III is fourth in the league with a .393 batting average and has been on base in all 16 games this season. Leadoff man Corey Rosier, another outfielder, leads the league with 17 walks.

The TinCaps will counter Bonnin with right-hander Ryan Bergert, who has struck out 12, walked none and given up six hits and two runs over eight innings in his last two starts. He struggled in his first start of the season against Dayton, walking three in 2 1/3 innings, but possesses a 95 mph fastball and a curveball around 80 mph that would be plus in the major leagues right now, according to Fangraphs. In his first start of the season at Parkview Field, against the South Bend Cubs on April 15, he retired the first 10 hitters he faced, though the TinCaps lost the game 4-2. Bergert will get a chance to turn the series around for Fort Wayne with former Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell's rehab start looming Thursday.

