David Bell picked in third round by Browns

David Bell became the second Purdue player off the NFL Draft board when he went with a compensatory third-round pick, No. 99 overall, to the Cleveland Browns tonight.

The Indianapolis native and former Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year out of Warren Central followed defensive end George Karlaftis (first round, No. 30 overall, to Kansas City) as former Boilermakers drafted into the league this weekend. It's the first time the Boilers have had two picks in the first three rounds since 2008, when tight end Dustin Keller went in the first round and defensive end Cliff Avril went in the third.

Purdue has had wide receivers picked in the first three rounds in back-to-back drafts after Rondale Moore went in the second round last year.

Bell was one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten for each of his three seasons at Purdue and was one of the best in the country in 2021, when he caught 93 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns on his way to being named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the nation. He helped the Boilermakers win eight regular-season games for the first time since 2006 (he did not play in the Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee) and played best when the lights were brightest: he had 200-yard games in top 5 victories over Iowa and Michigan State. For his efforts in 2021, he was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year (ahead of top 11 draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave from Ohio State) and a consensus First-Team All-American.

Here is how Bell ranks in Purdue annals:

Most 100-yard games: 17, 1st

Single-season receiving yards: 1,286, 2nd

Single-season receptions: 93, 4th

Career receiving yards: 2,946, 5th

Career receptions: 232, 4th

Career receiving touchdowns: 21, 5th

The career totals are even more impressive because Bell only played essentially 2 1/2 seasons at Purdue: the Boilers played only six games in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. If he had returned for a fourth season in West Lafayette, he likely would have shattered almost every career receiving record at Purdue.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bell was once projected to go as early as the first round, but he struggled in NFL Combine testing, running only a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash and registering an uninspiring 33 inches in the vertical jump. He made 41 contested catches in his college career, the most of any Power Five player in that span, according to Pro Football Focus, but his measurables were enough to drop him down draft boards.

Minutes before the Browns picked Bell, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, a former NFL receiver himself, tweeted: "If I need a WR, I’m really considering moving up to get (David Bell)."

NFL.com says: "Inside/outside target who is more smooth than sudden in uncovering over the first two levels of the field. Bell is like a crafty pitcher with a limited fastball but a variety of pitches to get hitters out. He wins with process over speed and has an ability to keep man coverage off-balance with rhythmic route-running and detailed footwork. While the tape has several elements to excite the viewer, the lack of functional explosiveness, speed and change of direction he showed at the NFL Scouting Combine simply can't be ignored. He's a willing worker in the middle of the field and has a savvy element to his game, but he'll have to prove he's better than his testing suggested as a Day 3 prospect."

dsinn@jg.net