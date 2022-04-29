George Karlaftis picked 30th by Chiefs

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis became the 22nd first-round pick out of Purdue on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him No. 30 overall. He is the first opening-round selection for the Boilermakers since fellow defensive end Ryan Kerrigan went to Washington at No. 16 in 2011. Kerrigan is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Purdue has not had a top 15 pick since former Snider superstar and future NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson went No. 10 overall in 1987.

Karlaftis spoke before the draft about the potential of getting picked by the Chiefs, who were looking for help on defense. They also picked cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington with the 21st selection.

"We had some pretty good conversations there, had a couple meetings and those kinds of things," Karlaftis said of Kansas City. "They talked to a lot of my coaches. ... I obviously really like them, great team, great organization. The Chiefs don't play from behind too much so it'd be awesome to get to rush the passer. I love their defense, I love their coaches back there."

Karlaftis was a three-time All-Big Ten selection in his three years with the Boilermakers. He burst on to the scene with 17 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks as a freshman in 2019, played just three of Purdue's six games in 2020 and then bounced back with 10 TFLs and 4 1/2 sacks in his final campaign in West Lafayette despite dealing with constant double-teams. He helped Purdue win eight games in the regular season for the first time since 2006.

"George Karlaftis, awesome pick at #30," NBCSports NFL analyst Chris Simms wrote on Twitter after the pick. "You pair him with Chris Jones & Frank Clark and the Chiefs D-line gets scary. Stout at the point of attack, and great at throwing blockers off him. I don’t think he’ll ever lead the league in sacks, but he will be a strong edge presence."

Karlaftis was one of 21 players who attended the draft in person in Las Vegas, with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm alongside him.

“I’m ready to go win some Super Bowls,” Karlaftis said after getting picked. "Let's get to work, let's win."

Former Purdue quarterback Len Dawson led the Chiefs to a victory in Super Bowl IV in 1970.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who has led Kansas City to six straight AFC West titles, said Karlaftis (and McDuffie) should be able to contribute immediately. Reid called Karlaftis "The Greek Freak." Karlaftis lived in Greece until he was 13.

"You're going to love him, he's high octane," Reid said. "He has a relentless motor, he is fun to watch."

Pro Football Focus called Karlaftis "the steal of Round 1." He had the second-best pressure rate in the Big Ten in 2021, behind only No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

NFL.com says: "Edge defender with good power and a relentless motor to keep the heat on offensive counterparts throughout the game. ... He's a lift-and-leverage run defender at the point of attack but fits into a "team defender" column more than "premium run-stopper" category. He's a force-based rusher with anchor-busting power and the ability to get to his counters when the rush begins to stall. With just two full seasons under his belt, there will be more development headed Karlaftis' way. He's a future starter as a strong-side defender in an even or odd front."

