Purdue's Horvath goes to Chargers with third-to-last pick in draft

It took until just three picks remained in the entire NFL Draft, but Purdue landed its third selection in this year's draft when the Chargers chose Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath in the seventh round with the 260th overall pick.

Horvath is the first Purdue running back to get drafted since Edwin Watson went to the Packers, also in the seventh round, in 1998. He joins defensive end George Karlaftis (first round) and wide receiver David Bell (third round) as Boiler selections in this draft, making it the first time since 2008 Purdue has had three players picked. The Boilermakers had as many draft picks this year as Notre Dame and Indiana combined.

Horvath came to Purdue as a walk-on in 2017, redshirted that year and had only nine carries in 2018 before becoming one of the team's lead backs in 2019, along with King Doerue, with whom he has split carries the last three years. Horvath had his best season as a Boilermaker in 2020, when he earned All-Big Ten honors following a shortened campaign in which he rolled up 746 total yards and two touchdowns in six games and turned in a highlight-reel hurdle over a would-be tackler against Iowa. He averaged five yards per carry and 10 yards per reception that season. In 2021, he missed five games with a broken leg suffered against Connecticut, but still had more than 400 total yards and three touchdowns despite running behind a Purdue line that struggled to run block all season.

The Mishawaka native's time as a walk-on at Purdue will likely help him in the NFL, where he profiles more as a fullback than a running back in the Charger offense. Between special teams and reps at fullback, he could well be able to carve out a spot on the roster, even as a late-round pick. He certainly has adequate speed for a fullback: he ran a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash at Purdue's Pro Day.

"I'm completely open to everything," Horvath said when asked about his future at the Pro Day. "Even coming to (Purdue), I came in as a walk-on, had to play special teams, fullback and running back, so I'm used to being all over. Just depending on the team, it might be fullback or running back. Obviously because I'm not a top pick, special teams is going to be crucial. If you want to stay in the league for a lot of years, you have to be on special teams, be the reliable guy who can be versatile."

NFL.com says (on Horvath): "The size and muscularity in the Purdue uniform feels like a throwback to Mike Alstott but the tape fails to match expectations. Horvath needs to crank up the violence in his rush demeanor to take full advantage of his physical tools. He's agile but lacks the creativity to find yards on his own and will need to do so with pure power as a pro. If he can rebrand as a short-yardage specialist with third-down value, that would be helpful, but altering run demeanor can be a difficult task."

NFL.com says (on the pick): "Horvath is a prototypical core special teams-type with upside as a sub-package pass catcher as an H-back or fullback."

