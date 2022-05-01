Purdue football roster update: S Marvin Grant enters portal

On the last day for college football players to enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible to play at a new school next season, Purdue safety Marvin Grant elected to do so.

Grant, a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, was one of Purdue's most productive defensive players in 2021, ranking second on the team in tackles with 76, notching 2 1/2 TFLs, breaking up three passes and forcing a fumble. He played in all 13 games for the Boilermakers last season and 20 over the last three campaigns, which makes his entry into the portal after spring practices something of a head-scratcher.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Detroit native has three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2019 and contributing for the Boilers in 2020 and '21. He was on track to start again in the fall alongside Cam Allen and he still theoretically could – he can elect to pull his name out of the portal and return to the Boilermakers.

If he does not come back, Purdue will have to make due with a safety group that includes Jalen Graham, Chris Jefferson and Sanoussi Kane as upperclassmen. Among the young players who might get more opportunities in Grant's absence is former Angola standout Ryan Brandt, who was the hero of the Purdue spring football game in April, when he forced a fumble in spectacular fashion, stripping the ball out of quarterback Andrew Hobson's hand with an over-the-top punch on one of the game's final plays to give the defense the win. Brandt will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall and had two tackles in two games last season.

If Grant does indeed depart, Purdue will be without its top two tacklers from 2021 (linebacker Jaylan Alexander led the team in takedowns) as well as star defensive end George Karlaftis, who was a first-round pick in this weekend's NFL Draft. The Boilermakers are also breaking in a new defensive play-caller after coordinator Brad Lambert took the same job at Wake Forest. Safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ron English will take over his duties this year.

