Sydney Freeman transfers to Dayton

Former Central Noble star Sydney Freeman has announced on social media that she will be transferring to Dayton after three seasons at Ball State.

Freeman, who won a Class 2A girls basketball title with the Cougars in 2018, was a key contributor as soon as she arrived in Muncie, averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 points and 3.2 assists in 27.7 minutes per game as a freshman. Freeman was Ball State's third-leading scorer in 2021-22 as the team went 20-13, averaging 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.

Dayton went 26-6 in 2021-22, winning the A-10 regular season championship and a first-four game against DePaul to advance to the NCAA Tournament's field of 64, where the Flyers fell to Georgia.

