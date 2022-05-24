Keion Brooks Jr. to withdraw from NBA Draft, return to college: Report

Former North Side standout Keion Brooks Jr. is pulling his name out of the NBA draft and returning to college, according to a report from Stadium.

Brooks, who played three years for the Legends before transferring to La Lumiere School in LaPorte for his senior year, has played three seasons of college basketball at Kentucky, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds as a junior last season while shooting 49% from the field.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing entered the transfer portal during the draft process but told 247sports.com he was focused on the draft and encouraged interested schools to contact his family.

"I'm all in on this draft process," Brooks told 247Sports.com last week while competing in the G League Elite camp. “I couldn't even tell you who is recruiting me. If anyone wants to get in touch they can reach out to my family but I am all locked in on this and when that time goes then we will talk about it."

"The odds of me staying in the Draft are pretty high,” Brooks added. “Going back to college is something that I quite frankly don't plan on doing.”

Among the schools that were in regular contact while Brooks was exploring professional opportunities were Ohio State, Maryland, UCLA, Arizona, Notre Dame, Washington, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, BYU, DePaul, UNLV, Nebraska, Kansas State and Memphis, according to a CBS Sports report.

Indiana, which was one of Brooks' finalists during his high school recruitment, is not on the list, likely because the Hoosiers are out of available scholarships following forward Trayce Jackson-Davis's decision to pull his own name out of the NBA Draft and return to the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is a close friend of Brooks and the pair were AAU teammates in high school.

Brooks, a former five-star recruit and the 2018 Tiffany Gooden Award winner as the most outstanding basketball player in the SAC, has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining. He could still theoretically return to Kentucky, for whom he was the fourth-leading scorer last season on a team that went 26-8 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before getting upset in the first round by 15th-seeded St. Peter's.

"The ending doesn't change how I look at these guys at all," Brooks said at the end of Kentucky's season. "I love every single one of them. I love the progress and the progression that we made throughout the whole year, how we came together, how we got better as a team, how guys got better individually.

"I love and enjoy being around the staff, having really good and great times. My tenure here has been a little funky and difficult, a little different, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. Coming here, I've learned a lot beyond being a basketball player, but Coach (John) Calipari has done a great job of shaping me into a better man and that being said, I don't regret anything that I've been through as long as I've been here."

