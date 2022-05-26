Trine's D-III World Series opener suspended in sixth

No. 6 seed Trine and third-seeded Eastern Connecticut State were deadlocked at 2 in the bottom of the sixth Thursday in their Division III World Series-opener when the game was suspended because of storms in Salem, Virginia.

The game is scheduled to be completed Friday, though a start time is yet to be determined. The Thunder would then face No. 2 seed Salisbury later in the day if they win the opener and No. 7 Millikin in an elimination game, also Friday, if they lose.

Trine, 32-11 and winner of 17 in a row, struck first against the Warriors (43-5) when sophomore Scarlett Elliott launched a solo home run in the second inning off ECSU ace Alexis Michon, who came into the game with a 23-1 record.

Eastern Connecticut State struck back with two runs on three singles and a walk in the bottom of the third off Thunder ace Adrienne Rosey. It would have been three runs in the inning had left-fielder Anna Gill not thrown out a runner trying to score from second on a base hit.

Trine knotted the score in the fifth after freshman Emma Beyer walked and stole second and fellow freshman Ainsley Phillips doubled her home, chasing Michon from the game.

Rosey gave up two runs in five innings while striking out six and walking three and was set to start the bottom of the sixth when the game was suspended. She will be eligible to finish the contest Friday.

Phillips and Elliott have the only two hits for Trine.

ECSU beat the Thunder 6-3 on March 6.

