Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year transferring to Purdue: Reports

Former Iowa return specialist and receiver Charlie Jones plans to transfer to Purdue for his sixth and final year of eligibility, according to multiple reports.

Jones was the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2021, when he averaged 7.7 yards on 37 punt returns and 25.4 yards with one touchdown on 25 kick returns. He also caught 21 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns, despite playing in an offense known for its conservative play-calling and aversion to throwing the ball downfield. Jones returned a punt for a touchdown for the Hawkeyes in 2020.

The Second-Team All-Big Ten honoree, who began his college career at Buffalo, is decently shifty, but makes most of his big plays with excellent straight-ahead speed. His best returns come when he is able to put his foot in the ground, make one man miss and then cut upfield. Once he does that, he can outrace almost anyone. As a pass-catcher, he's a vertical threat, capable of taking the top off the defense. He's far better-suited to Purdue's aerial attack, led by big-armed Second-Team All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O'Connell, than he was far for Iowa's plodding offense.

Jones is the second Iowa offensive weapon to transfer to Purdue this offseason, joining athlete Tyrone Tracy, who was heavily involved in the Boilermakers' spring game and got snaps at running back and wide receiver a la recently-graduated Jackson Anthrop. The Boilermakers lose Anthrop, top running back Zander Horvath and top wide receiver David Bell from the electric offense that helped them to a 9-4 record last season. They also might be without top returning receiver Milton Wright, a former four-star recruit, who is reportedly academically ineligible (though that hasn't been confirmed by the team). Bringing in Jones and Tracy ensures the Boilermakers have the weapons to make O'Connell successful in his final year on campus; coach Jeff Brohm is likely already working on specific packages to get the former Hawkeyes the ball in space.

