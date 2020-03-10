Libertarians choose candidates

The Libertarian Party of Indiana has nominated candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, the U.S. House and the Indiana House.

Nominees for the Nov. 3 general election were selected at the party's state convention on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Libertarian candidates from northeast Indiana include Morgan Rigg in Indiana House District 52 in DeKalb, Allen and Steuben counties; Michael Rennaker in Indiana House District 82 in Noble, Allen, Whitley, Kosciusko and LaGrange counties; and Jason Eicholtz in Indiana House District 83 in Whitley and Allen counties.

The Libertarian gubernatorial nominee is Westfield resident Donald Rainwater, who has worked in software engineering and information technology management. Rainwater, who chairs the Libertarian Party of Hamilton County, ran for Westfield mayor in 2019.

The party's candidate for lieutenant governor is Plainfield resident William Henry, a public and community relations professional.

Libertarians nominated candidates in five of Indiana's nine U.S. House districts and in six of its 100 Indiana House Districts.