March 28 program will encourage female candidates

The League of Women Voters of the Fort Wayne Area will sponsor "Encouraging Young Women to Run For Office" from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 28 at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 2410 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne.

The program is being presented in cooperation with the museum and Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana. Admission is free.

Attendees can view documents related to the women's suffrage movement in the United States. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which extended voting rights to women.

Attendees also can visit with local women who have run for public office, including Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling, Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown, Fort Wayne City Council members Michelle Chambers and Sharon Tucker, Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington and Wayne Township Assessor Beverly Zuber.

Voter registration will be available at the program.