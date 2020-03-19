Didier pleased with live-streamed council meeting

It's amazing what technology can do sometimes.

Wednesday was the first time a Fort Wayne City Council meeting was streamed live over social media and WELT FM radio. It was also the first time eight of the board's nine members weren't physically present for a meeting.

The emergency meeting was viewed live by more than 200 Facebook users and as of Thursday afternoon had more than 4,000 views. Allen County has been using Facebook to live stream County Council and County Commissioners meetings for more than a year.

Despite some minor technical difficulties – one person on the teleconference line was simultaneously streaming the meeting, causing some distracting feedback – the meeting went fairly well, Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, said.

Didier was the only council member physically present for Wednesday's meeting.

"I really have to thank Otto (Andrew) and the (Allen County Public) library," Didier said. "They really did a nice job setting everything up."

The library operates Access Fort Wayne, the service that records and airs public meetings in Allen County, including the Fort Wayne City Council.

Didier also commended the others present during Wednesday's meeting for following the recommended social distancing rules and avoiding direct contact with each other. Didier was joined by City Attorney Carol Helton, Council Attorney Joe Bonahoom and a few others.

The City Council will continue to meet throughout March and April, although some previously scheduled meetings have been canceled to limit non-essential public gatherings. Meeting dates can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/city-council-documents.html.

