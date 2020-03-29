Arp calls for tax to be used to aid city restaurants

A Fort Wayne City Council member suggested the city use food and beverage tax funds to help local food and entertainment industry workers affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

“Whether it's catering or restaurants or anything on which you're depending on gatherings of people, these folks are not making a living right now,” Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said during Tuesday's council meeting. “I think it's time that we could be a little bit creative in looking for things that we could do to help provide some relief for those people.”

Arp said if developers of the Electric Works project ask for another extension to its economic development agreement, the request should be denied and the council should try to use money in the food and beverage tax fund to try to keep restaurants and other businesses alive.

“A lot of these restaurants are not going to open again,” Arp said. “Maybe we could help some of these people by refunding their food and beverage taxes from the last couple of years that are sitting in the account that have been waiting to be used on Electric Works.”

Arp also suggested suspending food and beverage tax payments for a period of time as another option to help provide relief.

“I think it's something we should do,” he said. “I've been working with (council) members on putting together a resolution on that to see if there's something we can do and ask (the Capital Improvement Board) and our colleagues on County Council, the county commissioners and the mayor if there's something that we can do to help hopefully keep some of these businesses afloat.”

Legislative limits

Several conservative lawmakers are none too pleased with some of the moves Gov. Eric Holcomb has made during the coronavirus pandemic, such as closing bars and restaurants and issuing a stay-at-home order.

Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, told WIBC radio last week that he sees many large businesses staying open but small businesses shut down.

“I'm not happy with the governor's orders, but he has full legislative authority to do what he did,” Lucas said.

And to be frank, lawmakers don't have much recourse.

Holcomb can call the General Assembly into special session, but the legislature can't just show up and decide to do business on its own. There is no statute allowing lawmakers to reconvene independently.

There is a technical corrections day set every year following their regular sessions, and this year's date is May 13. But state law says lawmakers can act only on bills enacted during the 2020 session – either to override a veto, correct conflicts among bills and fix technical errors. The technical session must finish by midnight that day.

Holcomb did receive a thank-you from Julie Hollingsworth, president of the Fort Wayne Community Schools board, at the end of Monday's board meeting. Hollingsworth said she appreciated that Holcomb said he wants students focused on instruction and not cramming for tests if Indiana's schools reopen May 1.

The governor has canceled all state-mandated tests, including ILEARN and IREAD.

“I was happy to see him do that,” Hollingsworth said.

'Best of America'

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks gave a shouout to three area businesses during a speech Friday before he voted in favor of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“The last 10 days I've seen the very best of America,” Banks, R-3rd, said on the floor of the House. “I've seen restaurants like Umi's seafood and Lucille's barbecue in Fort Wayne deliver thousands of meals to those who need it. I've seen TNT Floral Shop in Columbia City deliver flowers to every nursing home resident in my county.”

He also praised the efforts of blood donors and health care professionals in his northeastern Indiana district.

“It's time for Congress to join them and bring relief to our neighbors who needed it yesterday,” Banks said about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stabilization Act.

Locals tapped

Two local men – Palermo Galindo and Herb Hernández – have been elected to the four-member executive board of the Indiana Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs.

Galindo is chairman of the board and Hernández is treasurer.

Galindo was appointed to the commission in 2018. He is the Citywide Community Liaison for the city of Fort Wayne and works under the Community Development Department to establish and maintain communication with Fort Wayne neighborhoods and residents, including emerging communities. Fort Wayne has been Galindo's hometown for the past 25 years.

“I am honored to serve as the Chairman of ICHLA and I look forward to continuing the mission and positive impact of this magnificent commission in our communities throughout the state,” Galindo said in a statement.

Hernández, a retired attorney, has been a member of the commission since 2002. He has served on more than 25 boards in the past 30 years and was elected president of 10 of them. He was an at-large member of the Allen County Council from 2001 to 2004.

Dave Gong and Ashley Sloboda of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

To reach Political Notebook by email, contact Brian Francisco at bfrancisco@jg.net or Niki Kelly at nkelly@jg.net. An expanded Political Notebook can be found as a daily blog at www.journalgazette.net/politicalnotebook.