Legislators out to punish China for virus

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks continues to demand that China be punished for the coronavirus pandemic.

Banks, R-3rd, announced Wednesday that he wants the State Department and Attorney General William Barr to bring a case to the United Nations International Court of Justice against China for COVID-19 damages.

Banks said he would circulate a letter about his request to federal lawmakers in an effort to enlist congressional support.

“If China's leaders hadn't become embarrassed by the outbreak and tried to cover up its spread, the world may have had a better chance to prepare for this or even contain it in Wuhan or China,” Banks said in a statement. “Instead, we have a pandemic. China shoulders most of that blame. Rather than succumb to the propaganda and spin of Chinese officials, the world must hold them accountable for mishandling this outbreak. If the United Nations cannot even do that, it has completely lost its purpose.”

The coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year in Wuhan, China. Banks in recent weeks has demanded that China forgive the U.S. debt it owns, and introduced a resolution condemning China's government for mistakes he said increased the severity and spread of COVID-19 and for “the intentional spread of misinformation to downplay the risks of the virus.”

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., announced Thursday that he plans to convene a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee he chairs – when it is safe to do so – to investigate what he described as the World Health Organization's failure to require greater access to COVID-19 data from China.

Young said he will invite WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to testify before the Subcommittee on Multilateral Institutions. In a letter sent to the organization's leader, Young wrote that WHO had praised China for transparency about the outbreak there even though the Chinese government had “sought to hide the truth of the disease from international observers and its own people.”

“Rather than publicly and forcefully combat this obstruction, the WHO has assisted,” Young wrote. He also wrote that his subcommittee's hearing will “examine questions about how American taxpayers will be funding this organization in the future.”

Young told Politico he is “outraged” by WHO's responsiveness and performance.

Stay the course

President Donald Trump has resisted issuing a national stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, and that is fine with Indiana's U.S. senators.

Republican Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young said last week in separate interviews that individual states should determine their own restrictions on commercial, recreational and social activities as they try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

And every state can decide where within its borders to impose restrictions, the senators said. Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order applies to all 92 counties in Indiana.

“We're not the same across the nation. And even within our state, I think you need to allow for flexibility of places that are different from the densely populated places,” Braun said.

Braun lives in Dubois County in rural southwest Indiana. As of Friday morning, Dubois had reported 10 cases of COVID-19, while its eight neighboring counties had reported a combined 73 cases.

“I want to rely more on a smart restart of the economy in places where the risk is low while making sure that we protect health care workers and the most vulnerable part of our population, which would be elderly individuals with preexisting conditions,” Braun said.

Young said many public health experts subscribe to a risk-based approach to social distancing that considers regional population density.

“My suspicion is that within each state we're going to identify higher and lower risk areas to inform how we live and how we mix with one another,” Young said. “I think regardless of who is making decisions, our public health experts need to lead our policy responses.”

Young is a resident of Johnson County, a suburb of Indianapolis. As of Friday, Johnson had reported 270 coronavirus cases, and its five neighboring counties had reported more than 2,800, mostly in Marion County.

Convention update

The Indiana Democratic Party gave an update on its planned June state convention – well, as much as an update as possible given the pandemic.

“Our team is working non-stop to prepare options, and we intend to hold our Party's convention on June 13. We're looking at all possibilities, including exploring a digital convention, delegate voting by mail, and even online voting,” a party new release said.

The state central committee was set to meet to discuss this as well. And the party is in contact with the Democratic National Committee about any changes needed to the Delegate Selection Process for the Democratic National Convention, which appears to now be moving to mid-August in Milwaukee.

“Bottom line: we wanted you and everyone else interested to know that we're working to have our Convention on June 13,” the release said.

