Arp wants state to get back to work

One Fort Wayne City Council member this week asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to "let Indiana get back to work as soon as possible."

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he knows the governor's office is aware of the economic impact of the COVID-19 shutdown.

"We're most likely looking at a current unemployment rate that's approaching 20%, maybe up to 30% by the end of the month, depending on what the new claims look like this week," Arp said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Arp also said the city is "going to be in an interesting predicament" starting in May, when property taxes are due.

"This is a situation that cannot persist without dramatic impacts on people's livelihoods and their mental health," he said.

Arp is also the author of a non-binding resolution asking the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board to consider providing loans or grants to restaurants from the Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax Fund.

The resolution was introduced Tuesday and will be discussed during the council's April 28 meeting.

