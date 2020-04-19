Arp wants to see Hoosiers working soon

A member of the Fort Wayne City Council has asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to “let Indiana get back to work as soon as possible.”

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he knows the governor's office is aware of the economic impact of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We're most likely looking at a current unemployment rate that's approaching 20%, maybe up to 30% by the end of the month, depending on what the new claims look like this week,” Arp said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Arp also said the city is “going to be in an interesting predicament” starting in May, when property taxes are due.

“This is a situation that cannot persist without dramatic impacts on people's livelihoods and their mental health,” he said.

Arp is also the author of a nonbinding resolution asking the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board to consider providing loans or grants to restaurants from the Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax Fund.

The resolution was introduced Tuesday and will be discussed during the council's April 28 meeting.

Campaign finance update

Indiana's gubernatorial candidates reported first-quarter fundraising numbers last week. It comes during a pandemic when a lot of campaigning has essentially stopped.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb raised $391,000 and spent $517,000. He has $7.1 million on hand.

Democrat Woody Myers raised $525,000 and spent $368,000. He has $158,000 on hand but owes $165,000 in debts.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater raised just $1,159.

Myers released a statement saying the world changed when COVID-19 hit.

“Myers for Governor canceled fundraisers and pivoted from raising money to focusing solely on providing information. I've had numerous virtual education events and town halls to keep Hoosiers informed about what a Myers' administration would do during this difficult time and to answer public questions about the coronavirus,” he said.

“Real leaders put aside their personal agendas to focus on the public good. In this case, that meant turning away from fundraising toward providing medically accurate, solution-based information. In spite of the most challenging public health crisis of our time, many donors to our campaign have remained both steadfast and generous – and, for that, I am enormously grateful.”

Myers' campaign announced Friday that his candidacy has been endorsed by Joe Donnelly, a former Democratic U.S. senator and representative from Granger in St. Joseph County.

Parties' parties off

Allen County Democratic and Republican organizations will not have watch parties to track results in the June 2 primary election since it might take days to determine the outcome of contested races.

County election officials have urged voters to apply for absentee ballots and vote by mail because of social distancing and self-isolation guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic. Beth Dlug, director of county elections, said Tuesday that tabulating by hand a large volume of absentee ballots might take three to seven days.

Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine announced the same day that the GOP had canceled its June 2 watch party as well as a celebratory lunch typically held the day after the election even if Indiana restrictions on public gatherings are relaxed.

“It's probably better to practice safe distancing and not have a gathering of individuals for an event for which the outcome will not be known for several days after the election,” Shine said in a telephone interview.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Misti Meehan told Political Notebook early Wednesday that members of her party would not gather election night.

“No point in having a watch party when the results will take days. I will not spread this virus by having a large gathering in June,” Meehan said in an email.

Gladieux reelected as ranch's trustee

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux was reelected as a trustee of the Indiana Sheriffs' Youth Ranch, the nonprofit academy announced Friday.

“Sheriff Gladieux displays the exact qualities we want in our Youth Ranch leaders – a well-run department, strong community commitment and an understanding of today's issues facing young Hoosiers,” Executive Director Scott Minier said in a statement.

“Dave was extremely valuable in providing his reasoned advice during our early months and is now lending his name and time raising money, so we can build our youth cabins, peace chapel, stable and recreation areas.”

Gladieux has been involved in the Youth Ranch project since 2016.

