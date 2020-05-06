Banks, Braun near top of conservative group's ratings

Rep. Jim Banks and Sen. Mike Braun were by far the most conservative members of the Indiana congressional delegation in 2019, according to an influential conservative advocacy organization.

The American Conservative Union Foundation reported Wednesday that Banks, R-3rd, voted in support of its positions 97% of the time last year, while Braun, R-Ind., did 95% of the time.

The Conservative Union Foundation's annual congressional ratings showed that no other member of the 11-person Indiana delegation backed its positions more than 79% of the time.

The foundation rated federal lawmakers on 26 votes taken in the House and 21 votes in the Senate. Scored legislation included bills on government spending, environmental and internet regulations, prescription drug price controls, gun rights and defunding Planned Parenthood.

Fourteen House members voted with Conservative Union Foundation positions 100% of the time. The next highest rating was 97% for 11 House members including Banks, who is being challenged in the June 2 Republican primary election by Christopher Magiera of Warsaw.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, whose district includes parts of Kosciusko County, received a 69% rating – the same as Rep. Greg Pence, R-6th, the brother of Vice President Mike Pence. Indiana's two Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Andre Carson and Pete Visclosky, each received a 3% rating.

Braun's 95% rating tied him with four other Republicans in the Senate for the second highest rating, behind 100% for Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., received a 68% rating.

bfrancisco@jg.net