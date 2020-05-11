PAC in DeKalb announces primary endorsements

The Yes 2 DeKalb County Political Action Committee on Monday announced its endorsements for the June 2 Republican primary election.

The organization endorsed candidates Todd Sanderson and Kevin Webb for positions as DeKalb County commissioners. Yes 2 DeKalb County is associated with the Concerned Citizens of DeKalb County organization.

Sanderson will face Larry Dove for DeKalb County's northeast district seat and Webb is running against Michael Watson for the southeast district position.

"Both of these are local businessmen and will bring years of financial common sense to the commissioners," Yes 2 DeKalb County said in an email.

The political action committee also endorsed two candidates, one an incumbent, for seats on the DeKalb County Council. There are three at-large seats on the County Council and four Republican primary candidates.

Yes 2 DeKalb County endorsed Amy Prosser for one of those seats. The organization described Prosser as "one of their own" who "helped lead Yes 2 DeKalb County to defeating the DeKalb Central School Tax referendum."

"We need her on the council to help lead the way in fighting for lower taxes," the organization said.

Yes 2 DeKalb County also highly recommends primary voters support DeKalb County Councilman David Yarde, R-at large, in his reelection bid. Incumbents Bob Krafft and Martha Grimm are also running in the June 2 Republican primary.

The group is also looking for "some fiscal conservatives to run for all area school boards," a news release said.

"As we have all learned, the school boards have a lot of power over our schools and have the authority to spend a lot of money," Yes 2 DeKalb County said.

Anyone who wants more information about how to get involved or donate to candidates' campaigns can email information@concernedcitizensdekalb.org.

dgong@jg.net