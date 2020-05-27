School spirit on display at superintendent unveiling

As the Fort Wayne Community Schools board ended its May 18 meeting, board member Steve Corona made a request for this week’s introduction of the new superintendent.

"I have a face mask that I wear when I’m outdoors, but I sure would like a FWCS face mask for next week," Corona said. "If one of the high schools in my area, Wayne or South, has something creative, I would be sure to wear it."

Board President Julie Hollingsworth offered to make him a facial covering with an old district T-shirt following instructions she found on YouTube.

Corona said he would see whether the Wayne or South Side principals could help him.

"They’re cleaning out lockers, Steve," Superintendent Wendy Robinson said. "They don’t have time to make you a face mask."

But parent Kasey Price did.

Corona, along with other board members and district officials, donned her black and white creations Tuesday while introducing Mark Daniel as Robinson’s successor to media outside the Grile Administrative Center immediately following a special meeting approving his contract.

Hollingsworth also ensured the TV and online audience watching the indoor meeting would see the custom masks.

"I wanted to show off my Fort Wayne Community Schools mask," she said at the meeting’s start before removing it, assuring the audience board members were socially distanced.

asloboda@jg.net