Braun disagrees with Trump tweet on injured protester

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday that he disapproved of President Donald Trump's tweet about a 75-year-old protester who suffered a serious head injury in Buffalo, New York, when police officers shoved him to the ground.

Trump tried Tuesday without evidence to connect Martin Gugino to Antifa, a militant anti-fascist movement the president has called a terrorist organization.

"There were many of us that probably thought that wasn't the place to tweet or to maybe make that point," Braun, R-Ind., said in a media conference call.

Trump had tweeted that Gugino "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" and "was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment." Trump wrote that Gugino "fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"

Braun said Trump's frequent tweeting is "part of his way of communicating. I think many of us, Republican senators as well, would think that you ought to maybe measure those more so, and in this case I didn't agree with that particular tweet."

Braun said Gugino "very well could have lost his life if he had hit his head wrong. Thank goodness he's recovering."

Other Republican senators who reportedly have expressed dismay at Trump's claim include John Thune of South Dakota, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Utah's Mitt Romney, who said the tweet "was a shocking thing to say," according to Politico.