Helmke weighs in on past community-policing efforts

As Black Lives Matter protests continue in Fort Wayne and elsewhere, a former Fort Wayne mayor weighed in last week using social media.

"We took a number of steps to make the #police department more 'community oriented' (civilian oversight/review board/complaint office/mental health intervention teams/etc) when I was mayor of @CityofFortWayne -- not sure what has happened since I left office 20 years ago," Former Mayor Paul Helmke tweeted Tuesday.

Helmke, a Republican, served as mayor from 1988 to 2000.

Local discussions about reforms to the Fort Wayne Police Department -- including mandatory body cameras and implementation of a citizens review board to oversee officer conduct -- are ongoing.

Several City Council members have said they could support implementing some reforms, and at a news conference Thursday afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry announced an action plan for public safety and racial justice.

