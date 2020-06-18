The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, June 18, 2020 3:10 pm

    Helmke weighs in on past community-policing efforts

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    As Black Lives Matter protests continue in Fort Wayne and elsewhere, a former Fort Wayne mayor weighed in last week using social media. 

    "We took a number of steps to make the #police department more 'community oriented' (civilian oversight/review board/complaint office/mental health intervention teams/etc) when I was mayor of @CityofFortWayne -- not sure what has happened since I left office 20 years ago," Former Mayor Paul Helmke tweeted Tuesday. 

    Helmke, a Republican, served as mayor from 1988 to 2000. 

    Local discussions about reforms to the Fort Wayne Police Department -- including mandatory body cameras and implementation of a citizens review board to oversee officer conduct -- are ongoing. 

    Several City Council members have said they could support implementing some reforms, and at a news conference Thursday afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry announced an action plan for public safety and racial justice. 

    dgong@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story