Democrat enters DeKalb commissioner race

An Auburn Democrat has entered the race for DeKalb County commissioner.

Kevin Heller on Wednesday filed paperwork with the DeKalb County Clerk for the seat after being nominated by the DeKalb County Democratic Party. He faces Republican Todd Sanderson in the fall.

"I pride myself on having built my success on integrity, respect and decency, essentially doing the right thing by acting with integrity while being respectful of all people and always being willing to treat everyone with common decency," Heller said in a news release. "This is how we treat our families. DeKalb County is our family."

Heller has spent more than 30 years in the printing and marketing industry. Along with his wife Robin, Heller owns All about You Boutique in downtown Auburn.

