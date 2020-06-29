2 more Republicans file for District 4 County Council seat

Two more Allen County residents have declared their candidacies for the Allen County Council's District 4 seat, the county Republican Party chairman confirmed Monday.

Emery McClendon and Christopher Spurr have both filed paperwork officially entering the race to replace former County Councilman Larry Brown.

Brown resigned last week amid outrage over comments he made about Black Lives Matter protesters during the council's June meeting.

A caucus of precinct committee members from District 4 will vote to choose Brown's replacement on July 6.

McClendon, a Black man, is a three-time Republican convention delegate. Spurr unsuccessfully ran against Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck for the Commissioners' District 3 seat during the 2018 Republican primary election.

Party Chairman Steve Shine said Monday he is "delighted" by the diversity on the caucus ticket.

"I am pleased with both Chris Spurr and Emery McClendon's entry and in particular, I am pleased that our caucus candidates include individuals of cultural diversity," he said. "That is important for the Republican Party in that it has been unfairly cast and portrayed as one that does not advocate cultural diversity and differing views."

The filings come days after Shine announced he is backing Fort Wayne Attorney Apryl Elizabeth Underwood for the position.

Shine noted that his endorsement of Underwood remains unchanged.

dgong@jg.net