Dems choose two candidates for House seats

There were two caucuses held today to fill ballot vacancies for the Democratic Party in Allen and DeKalb counties, party leaders said in a news release.

A ballot vacancy for House District 84 will be filled by Emma Steele, following a caucus in Allen County. The House District 52 vacancy will be filled by Martha "Marty" Lemert, following a caucus in Dekalb County.

Steele is a Fort Wayne native running for Indiana State House of Representatives District 84 against incumbent Bob Morris. She has lived in District 84 since she was 3 years old and graduated from Indiana University Fort Wayne with a degree in geology.

Lemert is a partner at the law firm of Burt, Blee, Dixon, Sutton & Bloom in Fort Wayne. She has spent 25 years practicing labor and employment law, including more than 15 years at the firm formerly known as Faegre Baker Daniels. Lemert is admitted to the bar in both Indiana and Ohio and practices before federal and state courts as well as before numerous administrative agencies and arbitrators.

Misti Meehan, Allen County Democratic Party chairwoman, commented on the candidates.

"I am grateful to have two women of Emma and Marty's work ethic and drive who were willing to step up and run for office. We all know how much time and work it takes to run for office," Meehan said in a statement. "Both of these women have a history of showing up and working for the values they believe in. Our communities would be fortunate to have them representing us."

