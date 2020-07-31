Indiana's GOP leaders reject election delay

Gov. Eric Holcomb and federal lawmakers representing northeast Indiana pushed back Thursday against President Donald Trump's suggestion that the Nov. 3 election be delayed.

“We're not moving the election,” Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said in a statement.

Holcomb, a Republican who is up for reelection, told reporters, “I think we have the ability to pull off a very safe election and we plan to have ours on the date scheduled.”

Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, “doesn't think we should move Election Day from November 3rd,” his communications director, Mitchell Hailstone, said in an email.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, “believes the election should take place November 3rd as scheduled, and she's confident it will,” her communications director, Jack Morrissey, said in an email.

Walorkski and Banks face reelection this year.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., shared an audio clip of his remarks to reporters on Capitol Hill. Braun told them the election system “works well. And the key is, can you use what's been working, working accurately, and do it safely? I think you can.”

Many states, including Indiana, postponed their primary elections this year and expanded voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to set a national general election, and its 20th Amendment requires the president and vice present to end their four-year terms on Jan. 20 in the year after the general election.

Trump had tweeted Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

