League of Women Voters starts Instagram campaign

The League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne has announced the launch of a social media campaign to encourage voting and voter education among young adults.

The League said it has begun an Instagram account, LWVFW, and is asking users to "like" the site and share posts on their own Instagram pages. The League will have a weekly drawing for a $10 coupon to a fast-food restaurant for followers who post and tag two friends as well as the League.

Millennials – people born from 1981 to 1996 – and Gen Z – those born after 1996 – account for nearly 40% of the eligible voting population but have the lowest voter turnout rates among age groups, the League said.

"Participation is essential to effective governance and democracy only works when everyone votes," Sharon Busick Howell, convener of LWVFW, said in a news release.