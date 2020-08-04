Allen Democrats to have virtual dinner Sept. 18

The Allen County Democratic Party announced Tuesday that its annual fundraising dinner will be a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The party said its dinner will be a Zoom video conference from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The keynote speaker will be Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Other speakers will include gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers, lieutenant governor candidate Linda Lawson, attorney general candidate Jonathon Weinzapfel and Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne. Xeryus Johnson, a local delegate to the Democratic National Convention, will sing.

Dinner participants are encouraged to order food from local businesses. Event contribution options include $30 a ticket or $50 for two people, $500 for True Blue sponsors, $1,000 for Chairwoman's Club sponsors and $1,500 for Fighting Donkey sponsors. Contributions must be made by Sept. 11 to secure attendance. A link to the event will be sent the week before the event.

Reservations may be made online at secure.actblue.com/donate/2020annualdinner. Those interested in becoming sponsors should call 260-478-8239.