Local woman chosen for Democratic leadership program

Melissa Rinehart of Fort Wayne has been selected for the third class of Hoosier Women Forward, a leadership program for Democratic women.

She is among 20 women from around the state who will participate in the nine-month program, which aims to increase the number of Democratic women involved in politics and seeking public office. The program begins this month.

Rinehart is executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Service. She was the Democratic nominee for Perry Township trustee in the 2018 general election, but lost.

Hoosier Women Forward said 46 women have completed the program. Twelve of them have run for office, and five have been elected, the nonprofit political organization said.