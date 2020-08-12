Redevelopment, RTM officials invited to City Council meeting

Members of the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday identified the people who have been invited to answer questions next week about the cancellation of the economic development agreement for the Electric Works project south of downtown.

City Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, said Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend, Redevelopment Commission President Christopher Guerin, and representatives from RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site, have all been invited to appear Tuesday.

Mayor Tom Henry and Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer have also been invited to attend, but it is unclear whether they plan to do so. Guerin has already declined the invitation, Didier said. In an email Wednesday, city spokeswoman Natalie Eggeman said a formal response from the mayor's office will be provided to council prior to Tuesday.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, said he is particularly keen to have Henry and Bandemer present for the meeting. He also described the situation with Electric Works as "a fiasco."

Hines noted that Henry and Bandemer attended a council meeting earlier this year, "even though they didn't speak, they just tried to intimidate the council members by their presence."

"I would like for them to be responsible enough to come before council and share with us when that decision was made and what that process was," he said.

