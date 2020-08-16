Faces to be missed at Electric Works meeting

Members of the Fort Wayne City Council identified those invited to answer questions at its Aug. 25 meeting about the cancellation of the economic development agreement for the Electric Works project south of downtown.

City Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, said last week that Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend, Redevelopment Commission President Christopher Guerin and representatives from RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site, have been invited to appear at a meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday but later postponed by a week.

Mayor Tom Henry and Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer also were invited to attend, but they declined on Thursday. Guerin also declined, Didier said.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, said he had been particularly interested in having Henry and Bandemer present for the meeting. He also described the situation with Electric Works as “a fiasco.”

Hines noted that Henry and Bandemer attended a council meeting earlier this year and that “even though they didn't speak, they just tried to intimidate the council members by their presence.”

“I would like for them to be responsible enough to come before council and share with us when that decision was made and what that process was,” he said.

Bayh book listed

A book about Birch Bayh has been shortlisted for the 2020 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award, which will be announced Sept. 1.

Robert Blaemire, who grew up in Hammond, wrote “Birch Bayh.” It examines the life and career of Bayh, the U.S. senator from Indiana from 1963 to 1981, and his influence on issues including civil rights and equal rights for women. Bayh died in 2019 at age 91.

Blaemire was a college freshman when he first started working for Bayh, a job that lasted 13 years. His book comes from that experience and 30-plus hours of video interviews with Bayh in addition to talking with former colleagues on Capitol Hill, staffers and friends.

Blaemire chronicles the farmboy from Shirkieville who went on to be the youngest speaker of the Indiana House. Elected to the U.S. Senate in 1962, Bayh served for 18 years, authoring Title IX, which prohibits gender discrimination in education; the Bayh-Dole Act, which allows government contractors to retain ownership of their inventions; the Juvenile Justice Act, the Runaway Youth Act, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the 25th and 26th amendments to the Constitution.

As the only person since the founding fathers to write more than one constitutional amendment, Bayh was also the author and Senate floor leader of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment and the Direct Election Amendment, which would have abolished the Electoral College.

After Bayh's 1980 election defeat, Blaemire founded a political action committee, the Committee for American Principles, which says it seeks to combat the growing role and influence of the right wing in political campaigns.

As a computer services consultant, Blaemire represented a number of Democratic candidates in 26 states.

Named to serve

Gov. Eric Holcomb last week announced several appointments to state boards and commissions.

Tony Maze, a lieutenant with the Fort Wayne Police Department, will serve on the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission.

Matt Gratz, solid waste/recycling manager for the city of Fort Wayne, will serve on the Indiana Recycling Market Development Board.

Female leaders

Melissa Rinehart of Fort Wayne has been selected for the third class of Hoosier Women Forward, a leadership program for Democratic women.

She is among 20 women from around the state who will participate in the nine-month program, which aims to increase the number of Democratic women involved in politics and seeking public office. The program begins this month.

Rinehart is executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Service. She was the Democratic nominee for Perry Township trustee in the 2018 general election, but lost.

Hoosier Women Forward said 46 women have completed the program. Twelve of them have run for office, and five have been elected, the nonprofit political organization said.

Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

