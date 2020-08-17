Monday, August 17, 2020 5:00 pm
Whitley commissioner-elect organizes 'Back the Blue' demonstration
DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette
A soon-to-be Whitley County commissioner is organizing a "Back the Blue" demonstration.
Commissioner-Elect Theresa Green is organizing the event to take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Whitley County Courthouse in Columbia City.
"This will be a fun event packed with great speakers (elected officials), pictures with officers and the county K9, Whitley," a Monday news release said. "Everyone who is an adamant supporter of law enforcement is welcome to attend. This event will be a positive event with a purpose of showing our law enforcement officers that they are supported!"
dgong@jg.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story