The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, August 17, 2020 5:00 pm

    Whitley commissioner-elect organizes 'Back the Blue' demonstration

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    A soon-to-be Whitley County commissioner is organizing a "Back the Blue" demonstration.

    Commissioner-Elect Theresa Green is organizing the event to take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Whitley County Courthouse in Columbia City. 

    "This will be a fun event packed with great speakers (elected officials), pictures with officers and the county K9, Whitley," a Monday news release said. "Everyone who is an adamant supporter of law enforcement is welcome to attend. This event will be a positive event with a purpose of showing our law enforcement officers that they are supported!"

    dgong@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story