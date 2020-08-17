Whitley commissioner-elect organizes 'Back the Blue' demonstration

A soon-to-be Whitley County commissioner is organizing a "Back the Blue" demonstration.

Commissioner-Elect Theresa Green is organizing the event to take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Whitley County Courthouse in Columbia City.

"This will be a fun event packed with great speakers (elected officials), pictures with officers and the county K9, Whitley," a Monday news release said. "Everyone who is an adamant supporter of law enforcement is welcome to attend. This event will be a positive event with a purpose of showing our law enforcement officers that they are supported!"

