Local artist paints Trump for fundraiser

A Fort Wayne artist has donated a 40-inch-by-60-inch portrait of President Donald Trump to raise funds for Trump's campaign and the Allen County Republican Party.

The party said Tuesday in a news release that Chad Sorg's oil painting carries a $5,000 sale price. The portrait of Trump is on display at Republican headquarters on Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne. Any one interested in buying the work should contact GOP Chairman Steve Shine at allencountygop.com/trumpportrait.

Nobody who sees the painting – a closeup of Trump's unsmiling face – is likely to be reminded of Ronald Reagan's "morning in America," George H.W. Bush's "kinder, gentler" nation or George W. Bush's "compassionate conservatism."

"I would say it's stern and forceful," Shine said in a telephone interview about Sorg's version of Trump.

City native Sorg said in the news release: "It’s kind of my style to paint the most polarizing face in America because I see that his work is good. And I see that even the conflicts attract attention to the subjects at hand. Our man is a showman with bravado. I hope to inspire diversity of thought. It’s a matter of expressing with courage a defense of my conservative stance amongst the liberal art world. I became the black sheep."

The 1991 graduate of Wayne High School returned to Fort Wayne in 2017 after 20 years in Reno, Nevada, where he co-founded the NadaDada Motel – art exhibitions in motel rooms – and helped build and promote the International Car Forest of the Last Church in Goldfield, Nevada, which consists of 40 cars planted vertically in the ground and painted by visiting muralists.

Sorg said his artwork has been featured in Time, New Statesman, the New York Times, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, the Huffington Post, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

An exhibition of 11 oil paintings by Sorg is at Jefferson Crossing in the 6100 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.

