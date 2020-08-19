AVOW advocating for more women on public boards, commissions

Next week, AVOW: Advancing the Voices of Women will announce an initiative to advocate for more women on local, county, state and national public boards and commissions.

Details of "AVOW Profiles in Public Service" will be unveiled at a 4 p.m. news conference Tuesday at Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne, a news release said.

"At the event AVOW will highlight the inaugural profiles of more than 40 qualified women it has already collected and will invite women from across the region to add their profiles for consideration," the news release states. "AVOW has pledged to offer training related to board service for women and will actively recommend women for board or commission appointments."

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown are expected to attend the event.

