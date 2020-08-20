Teachers unions endorse Coldiron for Congress

The campaign for Democratic congressional candidate Chip Coldiron announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by a political action committee representing three unions for teachers.

The Indiana Political Action Committee on Education endorsed Coldiron on behalf of the Indiana State Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers Indiana and the National Education Association.

Coldiron, a science teacher at Norwell High School in Ossian, is challenging Republican Rep. Jim Banks in the Nov. 3 general election in northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.

His campaign said Coldiron has advocated for increased funding to schools as a part of federal coronavirus relief legislation, hazard pay for teachers who need to return to their classrooms during the pandemic and the designation of broadband internet as a public utility so that rural schools can be effective in a virtual setting.

"Indiana teachers are some of the lowest paid in the nation. Our education system does not do enough to address inequities, and teachers being forced back into classrooms are putting their lives on the line," Coldiron said in a statement.