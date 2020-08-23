City artist offers portrait as fundraiser for GOP

A Fort Wayne artist has donated a 40-by-60-inch portrait of President Donald Trump to raise money for Trump's reelection campaign and the Allen County Republican Party.

The party said in a news release Tuesday that Chad Sorg's oil painting carries a $5,000 sale price. The portrait of Trump is on display at Republican headquarters on Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne. Any one interested in buying the work should contact GOP Chairman Steve Shine at www.allencountygop.com/trumpportrait.

Nobody who sees the painting – a closeup of Trump's unsmiling face – is likely to be reminded of Ronald Reagan's “morning in America,” George H.W. Bush's “kinder, gentler” nation or George W. Bush's “compassionate conservatism.”

“I would say it's stern and forceful,” Shine said in a telephone interview about Sorg's version of Trump.

City native Sorg said in the news release: “It's kind of my style to paint the most polarizing face in America because I see that his work is good. And I see that even the conflicts attract attention to the subjects at hand. Our man is a showman with bravado. I hope to inspire diversity of thought. It's a matter of expressing with courage a defense of my conservative stance amongst the liberal art world. I became the black sheep.”

The 1991 graduate of Wayne High School returned to Fort Wayne in 2017 after 20 years in Reno, Nevada, where he co-founded the NadaDada Motel – art exhibitions in motel rooms. He also helped build and promote the International Car Forest of the Last Church in Goldfield, Nevada, which consists of 40 cars planted vertically in the ground and painted by visiting muralists.

Sorg said his artwork has been featured in Time, New Statesman, the New York Times, Ripley's Believe It Or Not, the Huffington Post, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

An exhibition of 11 oil paintings by Sorg is at Jefferson Crossing in the 6100 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.

AVOW initiative

Advancing Voices of Women said it will announce an initiative Tuesday to advocate for more women on public boards and commissions.

Details of “AVOW Profiles in Public Service” will be released at a 4 p.m. news conference at Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne.

AVOW said in a statement last week that it “will highlight the inaugural profiles of more than 40 qualified women it has already collected and will invite women from across the region to add their profiles for consideration. AVOW has pledged to offer training related to board service for women and will actively recommend women for board or commission appointments.”

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, and Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown, a Republican, are expected to attend the announcement.

The Journal Gazette Foundation is a sponsor of AVOW.

Different strokes

School board member Glenna Jehl's political tweets had a reader questioning why someone in that position can post such content on social media while Fort Wayne Community Schools employees cannot.

It's because employees and board members aren't the same, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

“Employees are expected to follow district policies, which are set by the board, and follow an established Code of Conduct for their employment,” Stockman said. “Board members are not employees. As elected officials, they are held accountable by the constituents who elect them and may follow their own set of guidelines.”

The district's Code of Ethics has a dozen tenets. It directs employees to respect the diversity of students, staff and community, create an atmosphere encouraging communication without fear of retaliation, and conduct themselves in ways encouraging openness, accountability and personal responsibility, among other principles.

“The maintenance of high standards of honesty, integrity, impartiality, and professional conduct by school corporation employees is essential to ensure the proper performance of school business as well as to earn and keep public confidence in the school corporation,” the code states.

It can be read in its entirety at www.fortwayneschools.org/by-laws.

Jehl's social media activity prompted a call for her removal during public comments following the Aug. 10 board meeting. The board doesn't have that power – only a judge does, but in limited circumstances. Jehl has said she has no plans to resign.

Jehl represents a portion of northeast Fort Wayne. Her term expires at the end of 2020. Candidate filings as of Friday afternoon showed that Jehl will face Regenia Jones and Jennifer Matthias for the District 2 seat in November.

Teachers endorse Coldiron

The campaign for Democratic congressional candidate Chip Coldiron announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by a political action committee representing three unions for teachers.

The Indiana Political Action Committee on Education endorsed Coldiron on behalf of the Indiana State Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers Indiana and the National Education Association.

Coldiron, a science teacher at Norwell High School in Ossian, is challenging Republican Rep. Jim Banks in the Nov. 3 general election in northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.

His campaign said Coldiron has advocated for increased funding to schools as a part of federal coronavirus relief legislation, hazard pay for teachers who need to return to their classrooms during the pandemic, and the designation of broadband internet as a public utility so that rural schools can be effective in a virtual setting.

“Indiana teachers are some of the lowest paid in the nation. Our education system does not do enough to address inequities, and teachers being forced back into classrooms are putting their lives on the line,” Coldiron said in a statement.

Dave Gong and Ashley Sloboda of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Dave Gong and Ashley Sloboda of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.