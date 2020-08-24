Monday, August 24, 2020 5:40 pm
Indiana Farm Bureau PAC endorses Banks for Congress
The campaign for U.S. Rep. Jim Banks announced Monday that he has been endorsed by the political action committee for Indiana Farm Bureau.
"Your commitment to public service and building a relationship with Hoosier farmers is greatly appreciated by our nearly 73,000 farm family members," Indiana Farm Bureau Elect PAC said in a letter to Banks, R-3rd.
Columbia City resident Banks seeks re-election to a third 2-year term representing northeast Indiana in the U.S. House. He is being challenged in the Nov. 3 general election by Democratic candidate Chip Coldiron of Ossian.
