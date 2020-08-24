YWCA, AVOW promote women's equality

YWCA Northeast Indiana announced Monday that it is partnering with Advancing Voices of Women to promote Equality Week this week.

Women's Equality Day is Wednesday. It commemorates the certification in 1920 of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.

YWCA Northeast Indiana will feature the voices of AVOW founders and other women in an educational blog series during Equality Week. Topics will include how the right to vote affected women, why equality is important and how the 19th Amendment did not benefit all women. The symbol of the Equality Week initiative is the butterfly "because people around the world view the butterfly as representing endurance, hope, change, and life," YWCA said in a news release.

"YWCA NEIN and AVOW want to honor the endurance and dedication of American women who carved out a space for themselves and their voices in a primarily malecentered system, both before and after 1920," YWCA said.

YWCA said its mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. AVOW's mission is to advance the voices of women in public life, the community square and civil conversations.