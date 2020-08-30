Holcomb, Myers offer contrasting viewpoints

The latest campaign videos from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic opponent Dr. Woody Myers couldn't be more different.

Holcomb, in his second ad to hit the television airwaves, talks directly to the camera, focusing on Hoosiers helping one another, faith and family. There are warm, fuzzy images of people praying and a toddler being carried on his father's shoulders.

“We've been through a lot. We've prayed together. Mourned together. And looked out for one another. And above all we've bonded together through our shared Hoosier values. We are one Indiana,” Holcomb says.

And the governor says the election shouldn't divide us and promises to run a campaign people can be proud of. There are no mentions of accomplishments or plans for the future.

Myers' three-minute video, on the other hand, has dramatic music and a darker, somber tone as the Black doctor tells the story about how he saw racism in medicine. It is not a television ad as the campaign is focusing on digital media efforts.

“In medical school, they teach you to first do no harm. What they don't prepare you for is a drunken patient waking up and screaming, “N----- what are you doing to me?” Myers tells the camera as he sits in scrubs and puts on a surgery cap and mask.

Myers also talks about how a young Black youth from what he called “the ghetto” was denied a heart transplant because of his color and class.

“Now I'm running for governor of Indiana against Mike Pence's hand-picked replacement because my life has led me to this reckoning of a pandemic, an economic collapse and a racial awakening,” he says.

Assigned seating for all at FWCS

Those planning to attend a Fort Wayne Community Schools board meeting should be prepared to provide their names and phone numbers.

For the first time Monday, the 19 seats in the audience were labeled with numbered tags. Attendees were directed to a table in the Grile Administrative Center's lobby, where they wrote their contact information on a corresponding seating chart using a provided sanitized pen.

Used pens were collected in a separate container.

The assigned seating is part of FWCS' contact tracing efforts and mirrors what is happening in classrooms and buses. Seating charts help officials determine who were near people testing positive for COVID-19.

Eight of the 19 seats were occupied Monday, mostly by FWCS central office administrators.

Farm Bureau PAC backs Banks

The campaign for U.S. Rep. Jim Banks announced last week that he has been endorsed by the political action committee for Indiana Farm Bureau.

“Your commitment to public service and building a relationship with Hoosier farmers is greatly appreciated by our nearly 73,000 farm family members,” Indiana Farm Bureau Elect PAC said in a letter to Banks, R-3rd.

The Columbia City resident seeks reelection to a third two-year term representing northeast Indiana in the U.S. House. He is being challenged in the Nov. 3 general election by Democratic candidate Chip Coldiron of Ossian.

Ashley Sloboda of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

