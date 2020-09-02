Chamber PAC backs 6 Republicans for Congress

A political action committee for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the state's six Republican incumbents who seek re-election to the U.S. House.

Reps. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd; Jim Banks, R-3rd; Jim Baird, R-4th; Greg Pence, R-6th; Larry Bucshon, R-8th; and Trey Hollingsworth, R-9th, received the endorsement of the Indiana Chamber Congressional Action Committee "based upon their pro-jobs, pro-economy voting records," the Chamber said Wednesday.

The committee made no endorsements in the heavily Democratic 1st and 7th districts, nor in the 5th District, which has been represented by Republicans continuously since 1983.

Republican state Sen. Victoria Spartz of Noblesville and Christina Hale, a former Democratic state lawmaker from Indianapolis, are running in the 5th District to replace Republican Rep. Susan Brooks, who does not seek re-election. The Hale-Spartz contest is considered a toss-up by two political analyst groups – the Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball – but leans Republican in the view of a third, Inside Elections.