Bipartisan education group grades lawmakers

The Indiana Coalition of Public Education issued its 2020 legislative report card recently at its annual meeting – with 30 members of the Indiana General Assembly earning A's for their support of public schools but 71 getting D's.

The coalition is a bipartisan nonprofit organization composed of educators, parents, superintendents and concerned citizens that supports public schools. It provided the legislative report card for all incumbents seeking reelection in November.

The report card graded 115 incumbents based on their 2019 and 2020 legislative session votes on nine bills that either promoted the expansion of private school vouchers, increased tax credits giving taxpayer money to scholarships for private schools, cut voter control of public education or supported or damaged public education.

The group began issuing its biennial report card in 2016. In the 2020 report card, Democrats continued to receive higher grades than Republicans. Thirty Democrat incumbents earned an A and four earned a B. Out of 81 Republican incumbents, one earned a grade of B, six earned a C, and 71 earned a D.

Two bills in the 2020 session, House Bill 1002 and Senate Bill 2, had unanimous or nearly unanimous bipartisan support. HB 1002 eliminated the requirement to use standardized test scores for teacher evaluations, and SB 2 holds schools and school districts harmless from scores from the new ILEARN test, affecting how the state will designate performance measures for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

Because of the bipartisan support for those two bills, no legislators earned an F on the 2020 report card.

Every northeast Indiana incumbent received a D except for two: Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, received an A, and Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen, received a C.

To see the full report, go to indianacoalitionforpubliced.org.

Chamber backs 6 in GOP for House

A political action committee for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the state's six Republican incumbents who seek reelection to the U.S. House.

Reps. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd; Jim Banks, R-3rd; Jim Baird, R-4th; Greg Pence, R-6th; Larry Bucshon, R-8th; and Trey Hollingsworth, R-9th, received the endorsement of the Indiana Chamber Congressional Action Committee “based upon their pro-jobs, pro-economy voting records,” the chamber said Wednesday.

The committee made no endorsements in the heavily Democratic 1st and 7th districts, nor in the 5th District, which has been represented by Republicans continuously since 1983.

Republican state Sen. Victoria Spartz of Noblesville and Christina Hale, a former Democratic state lawmaker from Indianapolis, are running in the 5th District to replace Republican Rep. Susan Brooks, who is not seeking reelection. The Hale-Spartz contest is considered a toss-up by two political analyst groups – the Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball – but leans Republican in the view of a third, Inside Elections.

Sock it to me

Christopher James Menswear is conducting an informal presidential poll, of sorts, among its customers.

The upscale clothing retailer in Covington Plaza is selling Edward Armah-brand socks designed with donkeys for Democrats and elephants for Republicans. The triple-loomed mercerized cotton footwear sells for $45 a pair.

So far, the Republican-themed socks are outselling their “arch” enemy by 4-to-1, said store owner Chris Lambert, who declined to share his own political leanings.

“The last time we offered political-themed socks, we had a gentleman buy one of each with the intent of wearing one of each party on each foot,” he said. “I would classify him as an undecided voter.”

Neither Fox News nor MSNBC has approached Lambert for insight into this year's presidential contest ... but there's still time. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

