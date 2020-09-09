Candidates to speak Monday to Huntington Democrats

Voters from throughout northeast Indiana are encouraged to attend the Sept. 14 meeting of the Huntington County Democratic Party, which will feature local, state and national candidates on the ballot in November.

Candidates will speak for up to two minutes, followed by a period of casual discussion with voters. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at UAW Hall Local 2209, 5820 E. 900 N, Roanoke.

About 12 candidates, including several from Allen County, plan to attend. They are:

* Chip Coldiron, Congress, Indiana District 3

* Jonathan Weinzapfel, attorney general

* Luke Bohm, state senate, District 5

* Laura Fred-Smith, state senate, District 18

* Maureen Bauer, state representative, District 6

* Chad Harris, state representative, District 18

* Kelly Thompson, state representative, District 22

* Jorge Fernandez, state representative, District 50

* Michael Bienz, state representative, District 83

* Emma Steele, state representative, District 84

* Melissa Fisher, Allen County Council, At Large

* Nicholas Nelson, Allen County surveyor

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will also make a video statement.