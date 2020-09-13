GOP schools chief backing Democrat for AG

Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick crossed party lines to endorse Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel for Indiana attorney general.

“This isn't about politics, this is about who has the experience, the integrity and the vision to best represent all Hoosiers, especially our children,” McCormick said. “Jonathan has a well-earned reputation for bipartisan problem solving, for listening and for making a real difference in every job he's had. That's why I am supporting him and that's why I am calling all Republicans to join me in supporting him.”

Before her election in 2016, McCormick was a special education teacher, taught middle school, served as a principal and was superintendent of Yorktown Community Schools.

“Crossing party lines is never easy, so I am truly honored to have earned Dr. McCormick's support,” Weinzapfel said. “Like Dr. McCormick, I will always put people over politics. I will be an independent voice who will stand up for Hoosier families, who will work with anyone willing to work with me and who will seek common sense solutions to the many challenges that face us as a state.”

Weinzapfel faces Republican Todd Rokita in the Nov. 3 election.

Candidates forum

Weinzapfel is among candidates on the November ballot expected to speak Monday at the monthly meeting of the Huntington County Democratic Party.

Voters from surrounding counties encouraged to attend the 6:30 p.m. meeting at the United Auto Workers Local 2209 union hall at 5820 E. County Road 900 N, Roanoke. Candidates will speak for up to two minutes, followed by a period of casual discussion with voters.

In addition to Weinzapfel, candidates expected to appear are 3rd Congressional District nominee Chip Coldiron; state Senate nominees Luke Bohm and Laura Fred-Smith; state House nominees Chad Harris, Kelly Thompson, Jorge Fernandez, Michael Bienz and Emma Steele; Allen County Council at-large nominee Melissa Fisher; and Allen County surveyor nominee Nicholas Nelson, according to a news release.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will make a video statement.

Time strain

Before beginning its regular business Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council needs a break.

Council members spent about three hours questioning city officials and a development firm over the canceled economic development agreement for the Electric Works project.

Suggesting a five-minute break, Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, quipped that a viewer could have watched most of the 1956 epic, “The Ten Commandments.”

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille, that film runs 3 hours and 40 minutes.

During roll call at the start of council's regular session, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, also acknowledged the meeting's length by singing the words, “I'm still standing.”

Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

To reach Political Notebook by email, contact Brian Francisco at bfrancisco@jg.net or Niki Kelly at nkelly@jg.net. An expanded Political Notebook can be found as a daily blog at www.journalgazette.net/politicalnotebook.