Dems make pitch to 'Nasty Women'

Several Democratic candidates in the Nov. 3 election – including state attorney general nominee Jonathan Weinzapfel – showed up at a meeting of the Nasty Women of Allen County at Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

Nasty Women formed recently “to unite women who have been feeling marginalized since the last (presidential) election,” said Kim Michaelsen, an educator and one of the organizers of the Sept. 12 meeting, which attracted about 60 women.

The group is part of the Nasty Women Movement for female activists started in 2016 after Republican presidential candidate – and eventual election winner – Donald Trump referred to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as “such a nasty woman” during a debate. As of Wednesday, Nasty Women of Indiana had nearly 37,000 members and Nasty Women of Allen County had nearly 900, according to their respective Facebook pages.

Democratic candidates in addition to Weinzapfel at the local group's meeting included state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, who is unopposed for re-election in Indiana House District 80; Kyle Miller, who is running in House District 81; Martha “Marty” Lemert, who is running in House District 52; and Melissa Fisher, who seeks an at-large seat on the Allen County Council.

Many of the women attending the meeting posed for a photo while holding signs supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Can we all meet and be like legitimate friends even after the election?!?” one woman posted on the group's Facebook page. “I need a tribe in town that gets it.”

Lawmaker ratings

Each of the four federal lawmakers representing northeast Indiana received a grade of “A” on one congressional scorecard issued last week and a zero on another.

Republican Reps. Jim Banks and Jackie Walorski and Republican Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young earned “A's” from the Susan B. Anthony List's National Pro-Life Scorecard, which was released Wednesday. The Susan B. Anthony List, which opposes abortion rights, graded lawmakers according to their votes on legislation important to the organization.

On the same day, Common Cause issued its 2020 Democracy Scorecard, which rated lawmakers according to their votes on, or co-sponsorships of, legislation pertinent to the pro-democracy organization. Banks, Walorski, Braun and Young each received a zero.

Lawmaker ratings and the legislation that was scored can be found at www.sba-list.org/scorecard and democracyscorecard.org. Republicans tended to grade better on the Susan B. Anthony List scorecard, while the same held true for Democrats and the Common Cause scorecard.

Banks seeks re-election in the 3rd Congressional District in the Nov. 3 election, and Walorski seeks re-election in the 2nd District.

Candidate who ran often dies

John Forrest Roberson, a frequent candidate for public office in the past decade, died Sept. 9 at the age of 70, according to a published obituary.

Roberson ran three times for the Democratic nomination in northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District. He finished last among three candidates in the 2018 and 2016 primary elections, and he placed last among six candidates in the 2012 primary.

Roberson never filed campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission, which are required of federal candidates who raise or spend at least $5,000.

In 2018, Roberson told The Journal Gazette his campaign consisted of handing out flyers and “word of mouth.”

He sought the Democratic nomination for mayor of Fort Wayne in 2015. The Allen County Election Board disqualified him because he did not obtain the Democratic Party's permission to run after having voted in the Republican primary election in 2014.

Roberson was a Democratic nominee for one of three at-large seats on the Allen County Council in the 1992 general election, but he did not win election.

Protest or riot

During a discussion Thursday regarding whether to fund a legal settlement for the Allen County sheriff, an Allen County Council member briefly verbally sparred with the county's attorney over his characterization of the civil unrest in Fort Wayne in late May.

Bill Fishering, an attorney who represents the county, told council members considering whether to settle a lawsuit against Sheriff David Gladieux that there are still legal fees pending from a lawsuit over “the riots.” The county had been removed from that lawsuit, he added, but would need to pay legal fees associated with it.

County Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campbell, D-1st, took issue with Fishering's characterization, stating that she was out protesting that weekend and was not a rioter.

“Their side is protesters, our side is rioters,” Fishering replied.

Jamie Duffy and Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

To reach Political Notebook by email, contact Brian Francisco at bfrancisco@jg.net or Niki Kelly at nkelly@jg.net. An expanded Political Notebook can be found as a daily blog at www.journalgazette.net/politicalnotebook.