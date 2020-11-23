Assessor, councilman appointed in Adams caucus

The Adams County Republican Party held a Nov. 19 caucus for two vacant elected offices, selecting the outgoing county auditor and the owner of World Cup Realty to fill those respective positions.

The vacancies were created by the retirement of County Assessor Don Kuhn and the departure of District 1 County Councilman Stan Stoppenhagen, who was recently elected to the Adams County Board of Commissioners.

Mary Beery, who served two terms as Adams County auditor, was unopposed for the assessor position. Beery, who has been employed in the auditor's office since 1992, lives in Pleasant Mills.

Fred Velez ran against former Adams County Sheriff Shane Rekeweg. Velez was appointed county councilman in a name drawing after tying with Rekeweg in a vote among the eight District 1 precinct committeemen.

In addition to owning World Cup Realty, Velez is employed with American Electric Power and volunteers with the St. Mary Parish.

Both Beery and Velez will stand for election to a full term in 2022.

