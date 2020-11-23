The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, November 23, 2020 4:30 pm

    Democrats to host holiday Zoom party

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Democratic Party will host its 2020 Holiday Party via Zoom this year, the political organization announced Monday. 

    The event will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and costs $20 per person, $30 if a guest plans to bring a friend. The party will include a holiday pajama contest, political trivia questions from special guests, gift bag delivery, and a year-in-review video.

    Registration can be done online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/holidayzoom2020#.

    dgong@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story