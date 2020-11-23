Democrats to host holiday Zoom party

The Allen County Democratic Party will host its 2020 Holiday Party via Zoom this year, the political organization announced Monday.

The event will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and costs $20 per person, $30 if a guest plans to bring a friend. The party will include a holiday pajama contest, political trivia questions from special guests, gift bag delivery, and a year-in-review video.

Registration can be done online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/holidayzoom2020#.

