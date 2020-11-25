On City Council's remote connections

Tuesday was the Fort Wayne City Council's first all-remote meeting in several months, and a few technical issues slowed things down.

Councilmen Geoff Paddock and Jason Arp both faced connection issues early in the meeting. While Arp's connection problems were resolved fairly quickly, Paddock's were more involved.

Although he was able to hear the proceedings, no one could hear Paddock when he attempted to speak or cast votes. So to participate in the proceedings, Paddock was forced to travel to Citizens Square and attend the meeting in person.

Along with connection issues for some council members, a mix-up caused the meeting's first nine minutes and 47 seconds to be broadcast live on the incorrect Facebook page.

Because of increased pandemic restrictions, the City Council will not meet next week. The next scheduled meetings are Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, when council will wrap up any outstanding business before the end of the year.

Council will then take several weeks off, returning to the table on Jan. 26.

