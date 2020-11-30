12-year-old interviews mayor on Sammie Smiles podcast

Mayor Tom Henry recently sat down for a virtual one-on-one with an unlikely interviewer – Sammie Vance, the Fort Wayne girl known for collecting plastic bottle caps and lids for Buddy Benches.

The 12-year-old invited Henry to join her on Sammie Smiles, a weekly podcast she recently started that aims to leave her guests and listeners with a smile. The mayor is featured in her sixth episode.

Sammie is quick to let listeners – or viewers, if they're tuning in on YouTube – know that she's rubbed elbows with the mayor on multiple occasions.

They first met in 2018, when she was 9 and visited his office after getting Buddy Benches for her school.

For the podcast, Sammie asks Henry about his role and accomplishments as mayor and gets his advice for running for office.

Search "Sammie Smiles" on YouTube; the podcast also is available on Apple Podcast and Spotify.

